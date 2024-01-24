Sanderstead among four public libraries under threat of closure

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Up to seven of the borough’s libraries will close or be down-graded under Tory-run council’s plans – a decade after they last made similar proposals to flog off public assets.

By STEVEN DOWNES

Croydon’s Tory Mayor, Jason Perry, wants to close four of the borough’s 13 public libraries and down-grade three others.

The council has today announced a “public consultation”, and we all know what kind of lip-service exercise that will be, in which they propose to close and flog off public property at the libraries in Bradmore Green (Coulsdon), Broad Green, Sanderstead and Shirley.

It is little more than a decade that a previous Conservative-run administration, in which Perry was a cabinet member, put forward similarly destructive proposals.

This time round, Perry claims to be “listening to residents”.

All but one of Croydon’s libraries have been operating on much-reduced operating hours since the covid lockdown in 2020, and because of spending constraints imposed since the borough’s bankruptcy.

But in a statement issued at lunchtime today, Perry’s council claimed that their proposal is based on “analysis of the buildings including visitor numbers, size and condition of the buildings, the size and needs of the communities they serve and running costs”.

Also contained in the proposals appears to be a scheme to downgrade the service at three other libraries – New Addington, Purley and South Norwood — and turn them into some kind of “community hub”.

It is a legal duty of every local authority to provide a public library service, but there is no legislation to determine to what level that service needs to be delivered. Croydon’s current 13 libraries are supposed to serve a population of 385,000.

The library closures announcement comes as Croydon is supposedly London’s Borough of Culture.

As Inside Croydon revealed exclusively last month, Croydon’s Tories have had a firm of consultants working on a libraries report for most of the past year. As we warned in December: “It seems highly likely that ‘reduced usage’ of the libraries will be used by Tory Mayor Jason Perry as one of the major excuses for closing a quarter of the borough’s libraries.”

The latest proposals look remarkably similar to a previous consultation published in 2021. That consultation was damned by The Library Campaign for being unlawful.

Then, they recommended five libraries for closure: Bradmore Green, Shirley, Sanderstead, Broad Green and South Norwood. So just South Norwood gets off the hook this time round.

The council is claiming this time that the savings and sale income from the closure plan will allow Croydon’s six remaining libraries to return to a near “normal” operation and opening hours.

In its statement today, the council claimed that it “is proposing to consult residents on changes to its library service that will make it easier for more people across the borough to enjoy books and activities.

“Proposals include longer opening hours including weekends, improved facilities in fewer library buildings, and more staff to provide a new outreach service.”

A report has been submitted to next week’s council cabinet meeting (meetings where half a dozen appointees of Perry all nod, say little and vote through whatever the Mayor says).

The council claims that it has come up with the plan to close four libraries following “extensive research”.

The council says that it “has been listening to residents and staff who have said that despite best efforts, the service model isn’t working – that it doesn’t provide the opening hours needed or enough of the services that residents want and need”.

The council confirms Inside Croydon’s report from last month that Activist Group had been secretly appointed to conduct the review.

“Research included looking at demand, local need, usage, demographics, the condition of buildings and resident feedback to date.”

The report to cabinet “proposes longer opening hours including weekends, with more events and services available to residents, by reducing the number of buildings and investing in well-used sites”.

No job losses are proposed, with the council intending to use the majority of the money saved from building costs to increase the number of library staff to provide the extended opening and outreach services.

Six libraries (Central, Ashburton, Thornton Heath, Norbury, Selsdon and Coulsdon) are proposed to be open five to six days a week, including Saturdays, “and will deliver an extensive offer of books, WiFi, PCs, study spaces and events,” the council says.

“These libraries have all proved to be well-used, accessible buildings that meet local needs. Future investment in these sites is recommended to improve the facilities and extend the opening times and services available.”

A 10-week consultation is set to launch from next week, with the final decision due in May.

“Despite the best efforts of our library staff, the current library model is failing and is not working for our residents,” Mayor Perry said.

“By having fewer buildings and more outreach services we will be able to provide libraries that are open five or six days per week, including Saturdays, offering a much wider range of services. This will be a great improvement on the current model of libraries only being open two or three days per week.”

