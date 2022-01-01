Here was the news: Inside Croydon’s most-read articles of 2021

All the numbers are in, counted and verified… Here’s the top 10 most-read Inside Croydon articles of 2021. In reverse order…
No10
Broad Green driver has 12 penalty notices dropped by council
No9
No8
Permission given to convert listed Battle of Britain base to flats
No7
Council concedes the end of its retail dream for town centre
No6
By taking away the buses, they’ve cut off shops in town centre
No5
No4
No3
No2
No1
Council starts the biggest fire-sale ever seen in south London
- If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
- Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network
- Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London
- ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named the country’s rottenest borough in 2020 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine – the fourth successive year that Inside Croydon has been the source for such award-winning nominations
- Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period