Here was the news: Inside Croydon’s most-read articles of 2021

All the numbers are in, counted and verified… Here’s the top 10 most-read Inside Croydon articles of 2021. In reverse order…

No10

Broad Green driver has 12 penalty notices dropped by council

No9

Tesco plan to use CCTV to remove free parking at Purley

No8

Permission given to convert listed Battle of Britain base to flats

No7

Council concedes the end of its retail dream for town centre

No6

By taking away the buses, they’ve cut off shops in town centre

No5

Croydon In Crisis: Now council wants to charge kids to play

No4

TfL confirms changes to 13 routes across Croydon and Sutton

No3

Seven GP practices in Croydon taken over by US health giant

No2

Croydon shamed over ‘dangerous squalor’ in council flats

No1

Council starts the biggest fire-sale ever seen in south London

