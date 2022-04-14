Council’s planning chief attempts to gag Mayor candidate

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Heather Cheesbrough has lied about her qualifications and covered up for planning staff with too-close connections with private developers. Now she’s trying to block an election candidate calling for her to be sacked. EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES
One of the council’s top-paid executives and a controversial figure at Fisher’s Folly for the past five years, has moved to gag one of the Mayoral election candidates – because he dared to call for her to be sacked.
Heather Cheesbrough has been the council’s director of planning and sustainable regeneration since January 2016, when she was appointed to the influential position by Jo “Negreedy” Negrini, the former CEO.
In her time in charge, Cheesbrough and the council planners have frequently outraged locals for the casual way they have dismissed complaints about over-development in some of Croydon’s leafier suburbs. Cheesbrough was also involved in pushing through planning permissions for Brick by Brick, the council-owned, loss-making house-builder, while she oversaw a much-criticised re-drafting of the Local Plan which failed to provide proper protections for the borough’s open spaces and parks.
Planning is a hot topic with voters ahead of May 5’s local elections. It is probably the single issue above others that saw the borough’s long-suffering residents vote for a change to a directly-elected Mayor.
And now one candidate for Mayor, independent Andrew Pelling, has said that if he wins the vote he will see to it that Cheesbrough is removed from her position.
Cheesbrough, a local government public servant who is thought to be on a salary of at least £120,000 per year, has taken great exception to that public declaration – which drew a cheer from the audience at a recent hustings event – and she has tried to get Pelling, a councillor in Waddon, admonished under the Town Hall’s Code of Ethics (yes, they have one; not that you could tell).
Cheesbrough appears to believe that she and her planning staff should be above any public scrutiny or criticism.
Cheesbrough’s complaint runs to nearly a thousand words, and was submitted to Andrew Hunkin, the council’s latest interim monitoring officer, earlier this week.
The complaint appears to rely heavily on the accurate reporting of Inside Croydon for her source material.
Interestingly, Cheesbrough’s complaint refers to the “undermining” of her position – a piece of self-important blather that was used by council lawyers when they were wasting public money, and breaking the law, trying to defend the rapidly declining reputation of Negrini.
Katharine Street sources have today suggested that Cheesbrough’s use of the council’s Code of Ethics is a blatant attempt to intimidate an election candidate and get them to change one of their promises to the electorate.
“It can only have been done with the explicit permission of her current boss, chief exec Katherine Kerswell,” a source suggested.
Kerswell also happens to be the supposedly impartial returning officer for the up-coming elections, something which provides further complications, since the council has in the past used Cheesbrough, and other members of her planning “team”, at the election count.
Others have suggested that Cheesbrough may have made the complaint with some encouragement from Pelling’s erstwhile Labour colleagues at the council, who after spending months campaigning against having a directly-elected Mayor, have now decided that they want Val Shawcross to be the directly-elected Mayor.
Shawcross has made no similar undertaking about reforming the council planning department if she is elected next month.
Inside Croydon has had sight of correspondence relating to Cheesbrough’s complaint sent to Pelling.
It includes, “You have publicly called for the complainant’s forced resignation and or sacking”
They refer to a report on this website that announced Pelling’s candidacy for Mayor.
“You are a serving Councillor and a Reserve of Planning Committee. The Complainant considers this to be in a breach of the member and officer staff relations protocol.”
They even cite a quote from Pelling: “I also want to see the council’s director of planning, who has lost the confidence of residents, sacked.”
They go on to describe Pelling as “a key figure in the local community” with a “long involvement in local politics”. This, the complaint states, “makes the complainant’s role, which is already challenging, even more so”. Get that? Yes, “challenging”.
“The Complainant indicates that in breaching the Member Officer Code of Conduct, Councillor Pelling has not met the obligations to attain minimum standards of behaviour which include respect for officers and not to bully.
“… This has an impact on the complainant that is demoralising and undermines the work of the entire planning service. The complainant indicates that whilst members and residents may not like some of the decisions that planning officers make, but [sic] officers are undertaking their job, within the parameters that are set by national planning guidance and regional and local policy.”
Cheesbrough’s complaint then goes on to demand total obedience by councillors of all decisions made by her and her department.
“The council’s Local Plan was adopted by Full Council, and the complainant indicates that members should be broadly supportive of the Local Planning Authority and publicly recognise the parameters it operates within, even if they may not like or support individual planning decisions.” Like it or lump it.
“… The complainant indicates that your statements create and reinforce barriers between the local authority and the community in respect of planning and does not act as a bridge. Planning can be incredibly emotive and by naming an officer, you are using residents’ concern over development to boost your political campaign at the expense of an individual officers’ [sic] wellbeing and reputation.
“If you were to be elected as Mayor, it puts the complainant in an extremely difficult position and if you are elected as a ward councillor it would also be challenging, particularly if you were to continue sitting on Planning Committee.
“These comments also impact on the complainant’s professional reputation and career…”.
Cheesbrough’s complaint then includes a stunning revelation, which will have occurred to no one at all, ever: “The complainant indicates that Inside Croydon is in the public domain and future employers will be able to see this.” Who’d have thought it?
Cheesbrough claims that other employers have been using Inside Croydon as source material in due diligence processes when recruiting staff who have worked in Croydon’s planning department.
Inside Croydon, of course, stands by all its reports about Cheesbrough and her planning department as factually correct and accurate. In 12 years of publication, we have never had a single complaint from the council’s planning department, nor a single request to correct any of our coverage of their at times shoddy work.
In her complaint, Cheesbrough then opts to use her planning staff as a form of human shield: effectively, you can’t criticise her, because in so doing, you’re criticising them. “The complainant’s team,” the Cheesbrough complaint claims, “have also expressed concern because if a member feels it is acceptable to behave this way towards the director, they also feel exposed, many live in the borough and have their names on Planning Committee reports.
“They are also highly visible through presenting at Planning Committee. Staff are already reluctant to present at committee because of the comments and allegations made by Inside Croydon, which has for several years named and criticised relatively junior officers from the Planning Service.” Which is, of course, untrue.
Pelling has lodged a counter-complaint with Kerswell, as the returning officer, to insist that Cheesbrough and none of her staff from the planning department should be used as part of the election count team.
Today, knowing that Inside Croydon is widely read, even by members of the public, Pelling said, “This is a blatant attempt by a member of the council’s executive to interfere with the conduct of the elections.
“I am a candidate. I have policies, and one of the key changes we need to see at the council is in the planning department.
“Council directors and staff should be accountable to the public and answerable to elected representatives. Whatever Ms Cheesbrough may think, it is not the other way round.
“Council directors, all of them very well-paid, are not elected to their jobs. They are not above criticism.
“If we candidates cannot stand for election on policies we think will serve the residents of Croydon and suggest actions that will improve the running of the council, then we might as well not have the elections at all.”
In his email, monitoring officer Hunkin says that the complaint against Pelling will be dealt with by May 27… three weeks after the elections.
You forget to mention that SPD2, the hugely damaging planning guidance document came about when Cheesbrough was director of planning. This is the document that allows developers to buy family houses, knock them down and build blocks of nine flats, ignore social housing, and then bank the huge profits.
Cheesbrough did nothing to change, amend or temper this extraordinarily damaging document. If there’s a block of flats being built near you, Heather Cheesbrough allowed it through SPD2.
No other local authority has a document like SPD2. No planning director in the UK was daft enough to introduce such a document. I’m unsure if this was her being daft, or if it was a deep dislike for residents or if it was some kind of obedience fixation with Cllr Paul Scott and her inability to control Pete Smith, one of her staff who wrote the words.
Of course Cheesbrough had the glam rags on at the first sniff of an award for -SPD2. SPD2 is seen as a bit of a freak document- nobody would be stupid enough to introduce it in their own borough but they are fascinated, nonetheless. A bit like rubbernecking a road traffic accident.,
Add this is in addition to HC’s inability to engage with residents, her inability to keep senior staff in the planning department and her inability to disguise her disdain when it looks like the planning committee might refuse yet another 9 flat development.
But the big thing which Cheesbrough totally fails to understand is that the Mayoral election in Croydon is largely because of the failure of planning under her direction and the wish of residents to change it, by whatever means.
Residents in this borough are not putting up with more planning under Heather Cheesbrough under a new Mayor.
Kerswell similarly refuses to engage on the Cheesbrough issue and many are now questioning why are we paying her bloated salary when we have an executive mayor in place.
It’s time for change.
It was clear at the husting that Shawcross, regarded the past as something to be forgotten. Council taxpayers who will be paying for the past over the next ten years are unlikely to be so understanding. We really need an independent Mayor, not one linked to a party. Who will revisit the past as well as take Croydon forward.
Plausible deniability will only take Val Shawcross so far…
My home is a single-story house built in the back garden of another bungalow. I found out by way of a backdated letter that a planning application had been submitted by Silverleaf Developments for a block of flats to be built just over 7 metres in front of my home and to include my land. Heather and her team withheld visualisations from the planning portal, the planning committee, and in response to an FOI request and Ross Gentry told the planning committee that my privacy would be protected. However, those visualisations showed my privacy would have been breached. The Council’s solicitor had to apologise stating “there was no basis to exempt the visualisations and that it ought to have supplied them to you”. They also apologised for Ross Gentry’s explanation that he used his ‘professional judgement’ when asked for the evidence base for his statement to the committee stating that “Professional judgement however is not a basis to exempt information”.
Documents released under the FOI Act showed that the planning team considered the development to be overbearing, overdevelopment, causing harmful enclosure, would lead to access problems for me and that the privacy issues had not been resolved (amongst other things). None of this appear in the planning report. In response to questions from Councillor Jade Appleton, Heather wrote that these statements only related to the pre-application and that I had been provided with copies of the pre-application advice. Neither was true. She has refused to provide a proper explanation as to why mandatory policy was waived despite the statement in her complaint that she adheres to “parameters that are set by national planning guidance and regional and local policy.” The ICO has now given the Council 10 days to respond. They failed to provide responses to even simple FOI requests such as the height of the development for over a year. I could go on – but there are too many issues to cover here.
Reputation – at least a good one – is earned through acting with integrity. Taxpayers have a right to expect openness, transparency and objectivity but that is not what is happening. There are residents and residents’ associations across the borough battling just for planning policy to be adhered to and for their homes and home lives to be protected. I have been truly, truly shocked by what I encountered and it is because of Inside Croydon that these very serious issues are making it into the public domain.
Perhaps it’s time to rename Fisher’s Folly as the Kroydon Kremlin.