Cake! And Carrot Man! Crystal Palace Food Market celebrates

Posted on May 21, 2023 by insidecroydon

Last week marked the 10th anniversary of the Crystal Palace Food Market – and the locals had a party to mark the occasion.
Photos: JOHN BARRETT

Yum!: going shopping is never boring when there’s cake involved!

Founders: Karen Jones (left) and Laura Marchant-Short

The weekly Crystal Palace Food Market, held every Saturday on Haynes Lane, has been going from strength-to-strength since 2013.

An initiative of the Crystal Palace Transition Town, the market has won awards from the BBC and been a winner with locals and other shoppers from further afield from Day One.

Karen Jones and Laura Marchant-Short, two of the founders who have helped managed the market’s steady growth over the last 10 years, were at the centre of the celebrations.

Busy market: the crowd gathers for the speeches. And cake

“Being a New Zealander, I was brought up with a lot of ‘do it yourself’ determination, and I’m proud to say that in 10 years trading, we have never missed a week, and nor will we if I’ve got anything to do with it,” Marchant-Short said.

Carrot man: it’s a Crystal Palace thing, apparently…

“As well as the pure grit of keeping going, I am especially proud of all of our teenage volunteers. Watching them flourish over the years is wonderful. We’re the proud aunties.”

Last Saturday, as well as lots of birthday cake, there was live music, activities for children (being taken shopping doesn’t need to be soooo boring), and even an appearance from Joe Duggan in the guise of Crystal Palace superhero… Carrot Man!

Jones said: “The Transition Town principle of building local resilience means we support and mentor start-ups rather than bringing in stalls from other areas and many of these have now fully fledged into really successful businesses in their own right.”

  • If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com
  • As featured on Google News Showcase
  • Our comments section on every report provides all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content
  • ROTTEN BOROUGH AWARDS: Croydon was named among the country’s rottenest boroughs for a SIXTH successive year in 2022 in the annual round-up of civic cock-ups in Private Eye magazine

About insidecroydon

News, views and analysis about the people of Croydon, their lives and political times in the diverse and most-populated borough in London. Based in Croydon and edited by Steven Downes. To contact us, please email inside.croydon@btinternet.com
This entry was posted in Business, Crystal Palace and Upper Norwood and tagged , , , , . Bookmark the permalink.

Leave a Reply