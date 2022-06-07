‘Disgrace’ as £110m of Brick by Brick homes stand empty

CROYDON IN CRISIS: Research conducted by a residents’ group has confirmed that more than 200 new homes, built with public cash by the council-owned company, remain vacant, in some cases for more than a year. EXCLUSIVE by STEVEN DOWNES and EMMA GARDINER

Despite the council having more than 5,000 on its housing waiting list, there are more than 330 homes around Croydon, all built with public money by Brick by Brick, that are today standing unoccupied.

In many cases, the homes have remained empty more than a year after their construction was completed. Flats on one site were first placed on the market as long ago as February 2020.

In several cases, complete buildings are standing empty, the homes inside never once lived in.

Given the still sky-high property prices in London, these homes could have a total estimated value on the open market of more than £110million. Or maybe more, given the inflated prices Brick by Brick has been asking for some of its flats.



A representative of the borough’s council tenants has told Inside Croydon that the situation is “an absolute disgrace”.

Some of the homes have been standing empty for so long, they have become subject to vandalism, while on at least one site, a security firm has had to be employed to protect against damage or squatters.

Many of the developments were completed months later than had been planned when Brick by Brick first brought forward the schemes. In some cases, the build was not finished until more than a year after the scheduled and budgeted date.

In the middle of a housing crisis, the failure to make good use of these properties adds a perverse mystery to the toxic legacy created by Brick by Brick. Brick by Brick is the council-owned housing company, established in 2015, that was lent £200million but failed to repay a penny and was cited as a prime cause of the council going bankrupt in 2020. Meanwhile, hundreds of new homes stand empty, a daily reminder of the failures of the council and its badly-run housing adventure.



The Regina Road Residents’ Support Group was formed following last year’s housing scandal in South Norwood. Their research has found a total of 206 units at eight Brick by Brick sites that remain unoccupied, despite construction having been completed long ago.

Soon to join those 206 could be the 128 flats in “Flyover Towers”, built on part of the Wandle Road car park, where contractors are slowly completing work on the 25-storey tower block sometimes referred to as Kindred House.

Most of the flats here – 68 of them on the upper floors – are meant for money-spinning private sale, with the rest being classified as “affordable”, intended to be offered for what is in reality unaffordable shared ownership.

None of the 128 properties in Flyover Towers were shown as being “available” on the Brick by Brick website today.

The total of 334 properties found in the survey to be vacant do not include the 10 three-bedroom houses on the Tollers Lane Estate in Old Coulsdon which, as Inside Croydon reported last month, were recently bought by the council in a secretive £5.3million deal, using funds from the Housing Revenue Account.

The Tollers Lane scheme was among the first Brick by Brick projects to be given planning permission in 2017.

The houses and some flats were built on public open spaces, old garages and kids’ playgrounds sited in between existing council-built homes. It was these often small or awkward in-fill sites where brash Brick by Brick, and its gormless managing director Colm Lacey, boasted that the novice building company could develop successfully where established and experienced builders left well alone.

Brick by Brick’s Tollers Lane houses, intended for private sale, took nearly four years to build and did not go on the market until autumn 2021. After more than six months, the 10 terraced houses had failed to attract private buyers, and were bought by Croydon Council in April 2022.

The generous valuation put on these Brick by Brick houses, as the company is being wound down from operation, remains a point of some contention and suspicion at the Town Hall.

The use of yet more public money to bolster the failed housing company’s bottom line has not passed without criticism. At least one previous attempt by the council to off-load some of Brick by Brick’s unsaleable properties got blocked by government officials and external auditors, suspicious of the “circular nature” of the financial arrangements, when the then Labour-controlled council was seeking to spend millions of pounds of public money to buy property it had effectively already paid for.

Elsewhere in Coulsdon, the long delays in completing 157 homes on a former public car park on Lion Green Road have prompted further rumour and speculation that the properties were about to be unloaded, in a fire-sale job lot, to house social tenants from Lambeth and Lewisham.

The area’s MP, Chris Philp, was forced to issue a statement to scotch the rumours, with the council and Brick by Brick denying that they had “entered into any discussions with Lambeth or Lewisham councils regarding potential sale or occupation by those councils’ residents”.

But Croydon Council’s statement to Philp did include a weasel-like caveat: “However, given that some of the homes will be sold privately, and some will be allocated by a third-party affordable housing provider, the council cannot determine who these homes will be sold to.” So expect a housing association from Lambeth or Lewisham to announce it has bought flats in Coulsdon some time soon…

The council also stated that, “In connection with the affordable rent units, the council are currently looking at the possibility of acquiring these units for affordable housing for Croydon residents.”

But Croydon Council and Brick by Brick have been less forthcoming about the fate of other completed buildings that remain empty.

In some cases, the official explanation offered has been a vague “planning issues” brush-off for curious councillors.

At Pimp House, by Norwood Junction, where only two flats are occupied out of the 14 built above what was supposed to be a new public library, the council’s building control officials have declared the block to be a danger to the public after bricks and masonry started to fall from the recently completed building.

Delays in occupying many of the other properties are believed to involve continuing issues over Brick by Brick’s incompetent management’s failure to get the company licensed to sell shared ownership properties.

In the study, conducted over the first four months of this year, Regina Road Support Group’s research involved visiting each BxB site and, in most cases, checking door-to-door whether individual properties were currently occupied or not.

They found the following:

Pump House, Norwood Junction: 12 vacant/14 units

Warminster Road: 6/6

Northbrook Road: 6/11

Faithful Court, Upper Norwood: 1/9

Drummond Road: 28/28

Heathfield Gardens, South Croydon: 20/20

Thorneloe Gardens, Waddon: 10/10

Lion Green Road, Coulsdon: 157/157

In the case of Drummond Road, the flats there were first marketed two and half years ago.

“Designed by Stirling Prize-winning practice Mikhail Riches, the 28 beautiful new homes are set across two blocks, and include one- and two-bedroom apartments and maisonettes,” drools the Brick by Brick description.

“Each home has its own private outside space, either a balcony or garden, and there’s a shared roof terrace within one block, with views to the Old Town skyline.” Nice.

What they fail to state is that one block looks straight out on to Church Street, with trams running past every few minutes. Flats there offer views over what was once the Reeves Corner furniture store, until it was razed to the ground in the riots of August 2011. Now, after being abandoned for more than a decade, that site is nothing more than a derelict dumping ground and eyesore.

Ground floor windows of one of the Drummond Road blocks have been smashed, with wooden boards put up as a temporary measure, perhaps intended to keep out squatters or some of the homeless people and street drinkers who use the benches outside the building most days.

This might explain why West Wickham-based Black and Blanc, the latest agents appointed to handle the Drummond Road sales for Brick by Brick, say that while some of the homes have been reserved, others remain available, with two-bed apartments for sale for an eye-watering £430,000 to £460,000.

Brick by Brick’s expensive builds may also be an issue at Heathfield Gardens, off Coombe Road.

Another of Brick by Brick’s “in-fill sites”, the 20 flats were built on council-owned land, the site of existing residents’ green space and old garages. It is now eighteen months since Brick by Brick announced the completion of building work on the site, yet no one has moved into any of the homes.

A security firm has had to be hired to protect the site. Contractors have visited over recent months to deal with “snagging” issues, while neighbours refer to “legal matters” causing the delays in occupation.

It was in January 2020, after Brick by Brick had been operating for almost five years, that Inside Croydon first revealed that while most of the company’s “affordable” housing was meant to be available under shared ownership, their execs had failed to register to be licensed to sell shared ownership properties. As a consequence, eager buyers were stung for thousands of pounds in legal and conveyancing costs when their mortgage providers refused to lend on the Brick by Brick properties.

Although a deal was later announced with a properly registered shared ownership provider to take on the handling of the BxB properties, the issue does not appear to have been entirely resolved.

All of the new homes in Heathfield Gardens were intended for shared ownership.

The Brick by Brick website today lists three two-bedroom flats as reserved and two as available. Asking price: £440,000, or £110,000 for a 25per cent “share”. Neighbours who have sneaked a look inside say “you couldn’t swing a cat in there”.

According to one local, “I don’t think they can sell them, they are too expensive.”

With a tranche of high-priced and some faulty new builds, the winding-up of Brick by Brick, which was expected to be completed by the end of this year could yet take much longer than had been hoped.

Those close to the housing sector in Croydon are now calling for the vacant Brick by Brick homes to be used for social housing.

Les Parry is the tenant member of the council’s Housing Improvement Board, established in the aftermath of the Regina Road scandal last year. Today, he told Inside Croydon, “The amount of Brick by Brick homes left vacant is an absolute disgrace.

“This situation is due to failed political leadership by Labour and very poor management at the council. The result being that we have families in both temporary and overcrowded accommodation that need to move, relocation of Regina Road families and an ever-growing waiting list.

“These vacant properties should become social housing immediately,” Parry said.

Read more: Council slips through £5m deal to buy Brick by Brick houses

Read more: Council sells off public green space to Brick by Brick for just £1

Read more: Council set to take £100m hit as it winds down Brick by Brick

Read more: Conflicts of interest, incomplete contracts, unlawful payments

Become a Patron!

If you have a news story about life in or around Croydon, or want to publicise your residents’ association or business, or if you have a local event to promote, please email us with full details at inside.croydon@btinternet.com

Inside Croydon is a member of the Independent Community News Network

By having a comment section, we provide all readers with an immediate “right of reply” on all our content. Details of how this works can be read by clicking here

Inside Croydon works together with the Bureau of Investigative Journalism, as well as BBC London News and ITV London



Inside Croydon: 3.3million page views in 2021. Seen by 1.6million unique visitors in that 12-month period

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

WhatsApp

More

Skype

Pinterest



Reddit

Tumblr



LinkedIn

